'Anupamaa' August 13, 2021 Written Update: Kinjal Denies To Leave The House With Toshu

Anupamaa 13 August episode begins with Vanraj talking to Anu that a father should not differentiate between his children but he always did it with Toshu. He then gets annoyed about why Toshu was not like Anu the way Samar is. Anu then tells him that if Toshu was like him, he would not have disrespected his elders and decided to leave the house. Vanraj then tells her not to let Toshu leave the house but she makes him understand that it is not a good idea.

Anupamaa 13 August 2021 written update:

Pakhi and Samar try to convince Toshu

Anu then tells Vanraj that if they will ask him not to leave, he will feel like he is stuck in a prison. Meanwhile, Pakhi comes and hugs Toshu and pleads her not to leave. Even Samar arrives and apologises to him for everything but Toshu says that he will not stay in this house anymore.

Kinjal cries in front of Nandini

Meanwhile, Kinjal speaks to Nandini and tells her that she does not want to leave this house as she always dreamt of living in a happy family. She also tells her that the family was partially a reason to marry Toshu but now it looks like her dream was getting shattered. On the other hand, Anu and Vanraj go to Pakhi’s room where they see her hugging the trophy tightly. They both then assure her that they will give her a certain space in like to which she says that does not deserve their love. Vanraj then warns her not to misbehave otherwise he will send her to a hostel and leave while asking her to sleep. She then says that she does not want to go to a hostel to which Anu says that they will decide that after watching how she behaves. As they both leave, Pakhi feels guilty thinking that she does not think anything about her family and writes a sticky note ‘Parents are blessings and not a dustbin.’

Kinjal denies leaving with Toshu

The next morning, Baa and Bapuji find a handwritten poem that states that children are pure-hearted and silly so they should forgive them. Mamaji then arrives and jokes about it with them when Anu serves them tea and ask them how was the poem. Toshu and Kinjal then come out of their room with their bags packed. They then take everyone’s blessings and as they are about to leave, Anu asks them to wait and performs their aarti. As they walk towards the door, Kinjal stands still and tells Toshu that she is not leaving. She says that until she makes up her mind to leave the house, she will stay here. Toshu then warns him that he will go alone but Bapuji says that either they will stay together or leave together.

