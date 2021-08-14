'Anupamaa' August 14, 2021 Written Update: Kavya Gets Rejected At The Job Interview

Anupamaa 14 August episode begins with Kinjal informing everyone that she will be staying back at the Shah house and not leaving with Toshu while the others request them not to stay separately. Toshu is left stunned and asks her if she is choosing family over love. To this, she says that leaving is not wrong but leaving like this is wrong. Toshu then walks away angrily saying that even he wants to see how much she loves him.

Anupamaa 14 August 2021 written update:

Kavya gets rejected for the job

As Toshu leaves the house, Anu cries seeing her children getting separated while Samar tries to console her. Meanwhile, a message arrives on Kavya’s phone because of which she shouts in anger. She then tells Vanraj that she gave such a nice interview but they still rejected her. Vanraj then asks her to relax and to look for another job but she taunts him by saying that the family is suffering due to evil eyes on them. She then suggests conducting a Graha Shanti pooja and Baa agrees.

Vanraj consoles Kinjal

Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to Kinjal and offers her a head massage. He then tries to calm her down while she cries over Toshu leaving the house. He then praises her on how she changed their perception of a daughter-in-law by not neglecting her in-laws for her marital life. He even tells her how blessed they are to have her to which she reminds him of how Anu is also staying in the house after sacrificing a lot. Vanraj then asks her to change and come out of the room to have coffee.

Anu reminds Vanraj of their two important tasks

Anu then tells Vanraj that they now have two tasks to be done, one of which is to bring back Toshu and the other to clear all the differences between Toshu and Kinjal. Meanwhile, Samar runs to Anu and informs her that his friend’s father works in a bank that provides loans to start-up companies like their cafe and the dance academy. Anu and Vanraj feel a little relieved on hearing this.

Kavya asks Kinjal for help

Kavya then goes to Kinjal and fake consoles her about whatever happened and asks her to speak to her boss for her job. Kinjal then denies it by stating that she cannot take personal favours from her boss. Meanwhile, Anu goes to the dance academy and listens to the radio. As she connects to the RJ, she suddenly receives a call from Ajay Devgn from the movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, who promotes his film while also encouraging her. After they speak to each other through a video call, she jumps with happiness. She then receives a call from Samar’s friend’s father who is a bank manager. He tells her that he can approve their loan if they can mortgage their property as collateral. Anu then goes speechless and asks him to allow her some time and she will confirm it by evening.

