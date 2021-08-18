'Anupamaa' August 18, 2021 Written Update: Shah Family Comes In Support Of Kinjal

Anupamaa August 18: The episode begins with Anu getting visuals about Kinjal and her boss while sitting in the cafe with the bank officers. The officers then insist on signing the documents so that she can get her loan approved in a couple of days. Anu then asks them to wait for her Vanraj to see the documents but they scare her by saying that if she delays the process, she will get her loan approved in a month. She then signs the documents while the officers look at each other and smile.

Anupamaa August 18, 2021 written update:

Anu reveals Kinjal’s truth

Anu reaches home and informs Vanraj that she signed the documents to which he asks whether she read the documents or not. She says yes and wishes that Vanraj or Bapuji was there with her. Baa then asks her about Kinjal and tells everyone that she hasn’t come out of her room all day. Vanraj then asks Anu about what happened and makes a guess if her boss misbehaved with her. Anu then reveals the truth after which Vanraj gets up furiously and tells Samar to get a hockey stick. As they walk towards the door, Anu stops them and closes the door. She makes them realise that hitting him will not do any good and they just need to find a way by which they can teach him a lesson that he can never forget.

Kinjal urges everyone not to take action against her boss

As Anu tries to explain to everyone, Kinjal hears her and asks her why did she reveal this to everyone. Kinjal then says that she does not want to stretch the issue further as it will affect her image and people will blame her instead. The family then tries to make her understand that it is not a good idea as her boss will try to molest another girl if she does not raise her voice. As everyone discusses the situation, Kavya enters and tells them that it is a ridiculous idea. Nandini then slams her by saying how can she say that when she herself experienced a similar situation. Kavya then explains that it was a different issue and they all need to calm down and forget what happened.

Kavya insults Anu

Anu then says that they will not spare him to which Kavya taunts her and says that why couldn’t she take a stand for herself all these years when she was experiencing verbal abuse from Vanraj. Anu then admits to what she said and says that this is what her elders taught but she will not teach her daughters to stay quiet when they are wrong. Kavya then reminds her that if they do anything, Kinjal will lose her respect and will be questioned anywhere she worked. She then asks Kavya to support Kinjal and everyone. Samar then reminds them that they should also ask Toshu. As they call Toshu, he hugs Kinjal and tells her that it’s good that she left the job and now she can join Rakhi’s business. Everyone stands shocked while Toshu says that there is no point in starting a revolution as they cannot do anything against her boss. Their argument continues when Kinjal yells at them to shut up and says that she will be the one who decides what needs to be done.

