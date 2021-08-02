Anupamaa August 2, 2021 Written Update: Pakhi Misbehaves With Everyone Again

The Anupamaa August 2 episode begins with Anu telling Rakhi that they will fight until they are left with nothing. Rakhi then tells her that she will get exhausted by burdening herself with her family’s self-respect and dignity. Kavya then comments on Anu’s foolishness to which Vanraj stands with Anu and states that she is saying right. Kinjal then intervenes and shouts at Rakhi to leave her home. Rakhi then leaves the house.

Anupamaa August 2, 2021 written update:

Bapuji apologises to everyone

As Rakhi leaves, Bapuji apologises to Vanraj and Anu and tells them that he did not check the property documents after the factory was shut otherwise he would have paid the taxes. Toshu then taunts that if nobody does the right thing in this house and why would Bapuji do it. Vanraj then consoles Bapuji by saying how he brought them up well in a house where the grandkids don’t run away from them nor do their kids raise their eyes or voice against them.

Toshu and Kinjal fight

Toshu then listens to all this and leaves angrily while Kinjal follows him. She then asks him what he did to which Toshu says that his family should’ve taken a loan from Rakhi instead of creating unnecessary drama. He then shouts at her and tells her that he wants to stay out of his house when Anu overhears their conversation. Meanwhile, Kavya insists Vanraj go out with her to which he agrees and goes inside to change. Pakhi then arrives and asks Kavya if they can practice for her dance competition to which she tells her that she can practice alone as she is going out with Vanraj. Anu witnesses this to which Pakhi yells at her that she can manage alone.

Kavya feels insulted because of Vanraj

As Kavya and Vanraj spend an evening together with their friends, one of their friends begins speaking about calls he gets for loans, to which Vanraj responds that he never gets a call despite the fact that he needs one. Kavya then changes the topic and asks her friend to check for the loan and inform them.

Anu worries about Pakhi’s competition

Anu then goes to Samar and Nandini and ask them to help Pakhi as Kavya is not at home. Nandini then goes to her and asks her if she needs any help. Pakhi then misbehaves with her and taunts her about ow Anu sent her because she didn’t want to come. Nandini then shouts at her for misbehaving to which Pakhi yells at her again. Later, everyone arrives and tries to intervene but she even misbehaves towards Kinjal. As Pakhi leaves shouting that she hates this house, Toshu agrees and leaves too while Anu feels devastated and begins to cry.

