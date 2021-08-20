'Anupamaa' August 20, 2021 Written Update: Shah Family Celebrates Independence Day

Anupamaa August 20: The episode begins with Anu preparing for the Independence day by making laddoos. Samar then arrives and grabs one by saying that he is eating it in his sleep. He then grabs another one after which Anu tells him how she used to get excited for the day during her childhood as they used to get sweets in the school. She then says how parents nowadays keep their kids away from such festivals and don’t let them enjoy them. Samar then helps her while Anu laughs at his laddoo shapes. Meanwhile, Toshu watches them from the back and recalls the incident when he misbehaved with everyone.

Kavya asks Vanraj about their Independence day plans

Anu then sees Toshu after which Samar says that he feels glad that he stayed back for Kinjal to support her. On the other hand, Kavya wakes up Vanraj and asks him about the plans for tomorrow to which he asks her to sleep. She then tells her that she wants to know otherwise Baa will taunt her. He then agrees and promises her to make the arrangements tomorrow. Kavya then feels worried about not having a job to which he tells her not to worry and keep herself involved in household work. Kavya says that it is not her cup of tea.

The family gets ready for the festival

The next morning, Aniu walks out wearing a Maharashtrian attire with laddoos in her hand while Vanraj and Kavya come out dressed as a South Indian man and Muslim girl respectively. Baa and Bapuji come out dressed as a Rajasthani couple while Pakhi is seen in Punjabi attire. Even Toshu arrives wearing the attire of a Muslim gut while Kinjal is seen as a Bengali woman. Samar and Nandini are seen as Punjabi guy and Kashmiri girl. They all dance together to a popular patriotic song. Later, Anu looks for a 100 rupee note that she got for the watchman while Pakhi tells her to relax as it is not a huge amount. She then makes her realise the importance of money while Samar finds the note.

Rakhi arrives at the Shah house

Meanwhile, Rakhi arrives wearing a gown to which Baa jokes with her. Anu thanks her for coming while Rakhi says that it is the only festival she celebrates. Later, they all hoist the National Flag and even sing Vande Mataram. They then return home and begin their performance. Mamaji then looks at the cake kept on the table and asks whose birthday it is to which everyone screams that it is his birthday. He then smiles gleefully to which Samar tells him how lucky he is as the entire country is celebrating his birthday. Even Bapuji calls him to wish him on his birthday. Kavya then recalls how she used to get annoyed at Vanraj’s love for his family but she now realises the value of a family. Anu then asks Samar to confirm if they received the loan amount to which he tells her to relax as it will be credited soon.

