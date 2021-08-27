'Anupamaa' August 27, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Decides To Leave The Shah House

Anupamaa August 27: The episode begins with Rakhi and Vanraj continuing with their argument while Kavya warning the former not to insult her husband. Rakhi further insults Kavya by calling her jobless to which Baa says that they all work at the cafe. As Rakhi continues to argue with Kavya, Bapuji asks them not to fight on such an auspicious day. Even Sanjay and Dolly warn Rakhi to shut her mouth but the latter does not hesitate in insulting them as well. Vanraj then shouts at Rakhi and tells her that he is tolerating her nonsense only because today’s a festival. He then tells her to leave his house immediately.

Anupamaa August 27, 2021 written update:

Rakhi reveals the truth

The moment Vanraj tells Rakhi to go out of his house, she says that it is her house as well. Vanraj then says that it is his, Anu and Dolly’s house to which she says that it is her house too. Everyone gets confused on hearing that after which Rakhi tells Anu to explain it to everyone. As Anu stands silent, Rakhi reveals that she gave money to Anu and the latter mortgaged her part of the house in return. As everyone is left stunned, Rakhi continues by saying that Anu visited her house yesterday night and begged in front of her for money. A flashback then appears in which Anu is trying to convince Rakhi not to take her side of the property but she does not listen. Au then calls Bapuji and explains to him after which he allows her to mortgage the property to Rakhi.

Vanraj lashes out at Anu

As the flashback ends, Vanraj begins to lash out at Anu telling her that Rakhi is a bigger fraud than any other bank fraud. Bapuji then backs Anu and tells Vanraj not to blame her but Baa takes Vanraj’s side saying that Anu ruined everything. Kinjal then asks Anu why did she have to take Rakhi’s help while Toshu blames Anu for being so dumb. Bapuji then intervenes and shouts by saying that he gave Anu permission to mortgage the house. Vanraj then tells Anu that she could have gotten some other solution after which Bapuji says that they should’ve also come up with a solution. Baa then shouts that Anu sold their house to which Bapuji says that she only mortgaged it.

Rakhi sets her nameplate outside Shah house

Kinjal then intervenes and tells Rakhi to return the papers and consider her as the collateral as she always had a problem with her living in this house. Rakhi then says that is now living in her house as well and then goes and fixes her nameplate on the gate. Vanraj fumes on seeing this and removes his nameplate by saying that he will never live in a house where Rakhi will be visiting every now and then. Anu then urges Vanraj not to leave the house but he says that he will never forget this insult.

