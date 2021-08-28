'Anupamaa' August 28, 2021 Written Update: Anu Vows To Leave The House After Repaying Loan

Anupamaa August 28, The episode begins with Bapuji removing Rakhi’s nameplate from the gate and putting Anu’s instead. He then tells Rakhi that the house is not hers yet and is only on a lease until they repay the loan amount to her. Bapuji further says that he will put Rakhi’s nameplate himself when they'll be unable to repay the amount. Rakhi then takes the nameplate from his hand and says that she would like to do it herself and then leaves the Shah house.

Anupamaa August 28, 2021 written update:

Kinjal assures Rakhi that she won’t leave her family

As Rakhi walks outside, she thinks that she will ruin the Shah family and they will soon send her daughter to her. She then meets Kinjal outside the house where the latter complains that she crossed her limits today. She also complains about how her mother humiliated her while Rakhi asks her whether she did anything wrong. Kinjal then continues that she knows that Rakhi wants her to break her relation with her in-laws but she will not let that happen and will never come to live in her penthouse. She also says that her mother is always thinking from a profit point of view and tells her that she will live on the road with her family but will not return to her.

Kavya manipulates Vanraj against Anu

Meanwhile, Dolly complains to Bapuji if she has any right on this family to which he apologises to her for not consulting with her before mortgaging the property. She then says that she does not care about the property and is only upset because none of them told her anything about what they are going through. On the other hand, Vanraj packs his bags and asks Kavya to do the same. Kavya then manipulates him by saying that if they shift from the house, Anu might sell the rest of the property as well. Meanwhile, Samar cheers up Kinjal by telling her how she changed his opinion about the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Kinjal then says that she always had a perfect life and now she just has one issue and that is her mother’s hatred for her in-laws.

Anu responds to Vanraj’s accusations

Meanwhile, Nandini gets a phone call and on seeing that, she gets tensed. She thinks why is she getting a call from this number after so many years. On the other hand, as Anu cries while writing 40 Lakh figure on paper, Bapuji walks in and consoles her. Vanraj then walks in and tells them that he is not leaving the house because if he does, Anu will create another blunder. He then insults her by saying that she should have stayed in the house so that her mistakes would be limited to these four walls. Anu then reacts to it by saying that she has been conned and she did not invite the frauds to rob her. She further reminds him of his friend who took Rs8000 from him for a scheme. Anu continues by saying how Vanraj lost the money because of the fraud and makes him realise that it can happen to anyone and not just Anu. As Kavya intervenes and tells Anu to own her mistakes, the latter then tells everyone that knows that she is at fault. She then says that she will pay every penny of the loan by herself, will apologise to God and then leave the house forever.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM