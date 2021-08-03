Anupamaa August 3, 2021 Written Update: Pakhi And Kavya Fight With Anu

Anupamaa August 3 episode begins with Anu breaking down into tears after watching her kids fight with each other. Mamaji then consoles her but later forget what happened. Meanwhile, Bapuji feels that it is because of him that Vanraj and Anu are in trouble. Vanraj and Kavya, on their way back home, argue with each other when the latter complains to Vanraj for discussing loans with her friends. Vanraj then stops the car and warns Kavya that she hasn’t heard his actual tone yet.

Anupamaa August 3, 2021, written update:

Anu stitches Pakhi’s costume

Meanwhile, Anu sees Pakhi dancing and decides not to disturb her. She then sees her costume and observes that it is loosely stitched and begins to stitch it. Pakhi then spots her and yells at her for touching her dress. She further yells that since Kavya had done everything for her, she should not be worrying about her. As Anu tries to shut her up, she doesn’t listen to her and keeps insulting her. Anu keeps giving her reasons on why she touched her dress but she arrogantly shouts at her.

Pakhi misbehaves with everyone

As Pakhi shouts at Anu, everyone comes running to them and ask what happened. Baa then scolds Pakhi for misbehaving to which she yells that she will never say anything to Anu. Anu then asks Baa to speak with Pakhi tomorrow as she has to prepare for her dance competition but she does not stop and keeps scolding her. Bapuji then tells Pakhi to calm down otherwise it could hamper her performance to which Pakhi tells him to keep a check on Anu as she is forcefully trying to help her. Pakhi further shouts at Anu that she does not need her help as she is now a grown-up and does not need her mother anymore.

Kavya fans the flames

Even Toshu arrives hearing Pakhi’s voice and yells at everyone for fighting all the time. Kinjal tries to stop him but he does not listen and keeps shouting at them. Meanwhile, Kavya arrives and backs Pakhi saying that she is right about Anu. As she taunts her further, Baa tells her to stop as she just wants to fan the flames. As Kavy argues with Anu further, the latter asks her to finish the argument right there. Vanraj then arrives and asks everyone about the situation. While Anu says that there is nothing to worry about, Pakhi complains about her to Vanraj. He then shouts at Anu for unnecessarily helping everyone to which Anu tells her not to say anything without learning about the complete situation. Toshu then begins to shout and threatens everyone that he will leave this house to which Anu tells him to leave as she is tired of hearing the same threats every day.

