'Anupamaa' August 31, 2021 Written Update: Kavya Insults Rakhi And Breaks Her Nameplate

Anupamaa August 31: The episode begins with Anu getting emotional and Samar consoling her to stop overthinking. Anu then says how Bapuji thought that she was auspicious but now everyone thinks of her as a problem. She then says that she does not want to overthink but these thoughts keep coming back. Samar then scolds her and tells her that he and Nandini will find a new place to set up the academy. Meanwhile, at home, when Vanraj arrives after jogging, he sees Rakhi sitting at home.

Anupamaa August 31, 2021 written update:

Kavya insults Rakhi

Vanraj then gets angry at seeing Rakhi in his house and slams Anu for calling her. Rakhi then says that this time, his current wife called her and speculates if they want to sell the rest of the house to her. Vanraj then says that her dream will never be fulfilled. Anu tries to make Kavya understand that she should let it go but Kavya and Vanraj warn her not to interfere. Kavya then walks inside and gets a cheque of 22 Lakh and gives it to her. She then says that this is the full amount with interest and orders her to bring back the property papers. She then takes Rakhi’s nameplate and breaks it down. Rakhi then confirms with Kavya whether she knows that she has this amount in her bank account. Rakhi then warns her that she will have to face serious consequences if the cheque gets bounced.

Vanraj shouts at Kavya for being impatient

As Rakhi leaves, Kinjal shouts at Kavya for giving the cheque before the deal and Vanraj backs Kinjal and scolds her for being impatient. Vanraj further says that Kavya is similar to Rakhi as they both create chaos unnecessarily and even tell her that they decided to give the cheque after two days. Vanraj then informs everyone that he and Kavya have a meeting with Anuj Kapadia.

Vanraj and Kavya reach Anuj Kapadia’s office

As Vanraj and Kavya reach Anuj Kapadia’s office, the latter tells Vanraj to make sure that the amount of the deal is not taken by Bapuji otherwise he will again give everything to Anu. As Anuj Kapadia’s manager walks out, Kavya mistakes him for being the owner but he clarifies that he is his manager. The manager reveals that his boss is out for a meeting and nad has left an envelope for them. He then hands over the envelope and on reading it, Vanraj and Kavya get shocked.

Nandini reveals everything to Anu and Samar about the phone calls

Meanwhile, Anu is at the academy worrying about the deal when Samar tells him about Anuj Kapadia. He then asks her whether she wants to see his picture to which she says yes. The moment he shows her the picture, Anu stands shocked and sees tension on Nandini’s face. She then sees a man outside the academy by whom Nandini is getting scared and runs towards the man but he vanishes. Samar and Anu then try to find out from Nandini about the situation to which she reveals that he was Rohan, her first love. Nandini then recalls that she was in a serious relationship with him and once when he found out that she can never be a mother, he just left her a message and vanished from her life. On haring this, Samar fumes at Nandini for not telling this to him and says that he will no longer interfere in her personal problems.

