Anupamaa August 4, 2021 Written Update: Pakhi Warns Anu Not To Attend Her Competition

Anupamaa August 4 episode begins with Anu telling Toshu that if he wants he can leave the house and adds that he should not leave angrily. She continues that he should not make his parents suffer every day as they haven't leanrt to live without him and mentions that they just want to see him and Kinjal happy. Kinjal then says that she does not want to leave the house to which Anu consoles her.

Anupamaa August 4, 2021 written update:

Pakhi acts rudely

As Anu wipes her tears and tells everyone to go and sleep as it is Pakhi’s big day tomorrow, Pakhi yells at her and warns her to not come to her competition. Kinjal then shouts at her and tells her to behave to which Pakhi yells louder and says that Anu is just jealous that Kavya will be a part of her performance. Kavya then backs Pakhi to which Vanraj shouts at everyone and asks them to finish the fight right away. Anu then agrees to stay away while Pakhi performs. Pakhi then walks away.

Vanraj shouts at Anu and Kavya

Vanraj then shouts at Kavya and Anu to stop the nonsense as later even Samar will demand to stay separately and he will go and jump in a well. Baa then tells him to control his daughter otherwise she will give her a tight slap. Bapuji backs her saying that he needs to speak with Pakhi after she is done with her performance tomorrow. He then orders everyone not to take Pakhi’s side and asks Anu not to tolerate her misbehaviour.

Kinjal sleeps on the couch

As everyone goes to sleep, Kinjal comes in and sleeps on the couch to which Toshu asks what is wrong. She then tells him to sleep as she does not want to create more drama. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini talk to each other about how they will not repeat any of the mistakes that Toshu and Pakhi were doing.

Anu, Pakhi and Kavya prepare for the competition

The next day, Anu prays to God to help them pay the property tax while Vanraj leaves for the cafe. Kavya then stops him and tells him to let Anu pay the tax as it is her factory. He then tells her to just concentrate on Pakhi’s performance. Meanwhile, Anu makes props for her students when Bapuji arrives and helps her. He then tells her that Vanraj is thinking about applying for a loan. Meanwhile, Toshu tells Kinjal that he will not attend the dance competition as he has an important meeting to attend. Kinjal then frows and shouts at her to which Baa intervenes and asks them not to behave like Kavya and Vanraj. As Kavya helps Pakhi get ready, she thinks that she will soon create a wall between her and Anu.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.