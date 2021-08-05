'Anupamaa' August 5, 2021 Written Update: Bapuji Orders Pakhi To Apologise To Anu

Anupamaa August 5 written update: The episode begins with Kavya helping Pakhi get ready in front of Anu only to make Anu jealous. She then excuses her and calls her friend to get an update on the job call she was supposed to receive. She then prays to get a good job and hopes for the best. Meanwhile, Vanraj is seen driving a car and thinking about the conversation he had at the bank. It reveals that the bank is not ready to give him a loan as his account has not been credited with any salary in the past few months.

Anupamaa August 5, 2021 written update:

Samar, Nandini, Kinjal cheer up Anu

As Anu prepares for her competition, she dreams of helping Pakhi get ready for her competition. Kinjal then arrives and asks her not to worry as she is also her daughter who is there for her. Even Samar and Nandini arrive and cheer them up. As the latter leave, Anu asks Kinjal about her fight with Toshu to which she says that it will not end until he changes his decision. Anu then asks her to think from her brain and not her heart. Kinjal then says that she never had a family growing up and when now she has one, she will not leave. Anu then reminds her that Toshu is her husband and she needs to take care of what he wants.

Anu packs food for everyone

As Anu packs food for Kavya and Pakhi, Baa tells her not to worry about her. Kavya then arrives with a bag of junk food to which Anu tells her that that Pakhi will vomit if she eats them. Pakhi then intervenes and yells at Anu telling her not to interfere between her and Kavya. Kavya then creates a scene and tells Pakhi that she will not accompany her to the competition as her mother doesn’t want her to. Even Samar tries to stop her but she keeps insulting Anu.

Bapuji takes a big step

The argument makes Bapuji angry and as Pakhi leaves, he stops her and orders her to apologise to her mother. Even Vanraj backs him and tells her that there is nothing wrong in saying sorry when you are at fault. Bapuji then announces that since Pakhi cannot respect her mother, only Kavya, Pakhi and Anu will attend the competition while others will stay at home. He then asks Anu to leave and tell her not to go with Kavya and Pakhi in the car but take a rickshaw instead.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.