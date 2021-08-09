'Anupamaa' August 9, 2021 Written Update: Will Anu Help Pakhi After Kavya Ditches Her?

Anupamaa August 9, 2021 episode: The episode begins with Anu recalling Pakhi’s childhood times when she could not perform without her mother watching her performance. She then remembers her warning and tells Samar that she wants to see her daughter perform. While crying, she also tells him how she has been waiting for her to perform for so long and adds that as a mother, she has the right to watch her daughter perform. Samar then gives her an idea by which she can watch Pakhi’s performance without being seen.

Samar wishes Pakhi good luck

As the Shah family waits for Pakhi and Kavya’s performance, Baa says that it is difficult for them to win as all the performances were amazing. She then says that if they will not win, Kavya will blame Anu for that. She further complains that everyone blames Anu for everything. Meanwhile, in the green room, Kavya keeps praising herself and ignores Pakhi. As they both leave the room, they find Samar and Nandini standing outside. Samar then wishes Pakhi good luck to which she feels delighted and hugs him.

Pakhi waits for Kavya backstage

As Samar finds a safe place from where Anu can watch Kavya and Pakhi’s performance, she stands there feeling overwhelmed. She even prays to God not to hamper her daughter’s performance and wishes for her to stay happy. She then sees Pakhi standing backstage and wonders where Kavya is. Even Pakhi learns that Kavya is missing right before their name was getting announced. She gets tensed and runs to look for her while she gains some time due to a technical glitch on stage. She keeps looking for her but does not find her. She even calls her but learns that her phone is busy. Meanwhile, Anu gets worried for her and goes backstage. As she walks backstage, she pulls the audio wire that creates some confusion at the sound system.

Kavya chooses her phone call over Pakhi’s performance

While Pakhi still looks for Kavya, she is seen speaking on the phone and ignoring her calls. She then continues taking her telephonic interview. Pakhi then feels dizzy and gets tensed about her performance but Anu arrives on the spot and holds her before she falls on the floor. Anu still fears whether Pakhi will yell at her for being there at the venue during her performance.

