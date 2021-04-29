'Anupamaa' Cast Dances To 'Lift Teri Bandh Hai' In Sudhanshu Pandey's Latest BTS Clip

Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS clip from the sets of his show Anupamaa. In the clip, Anupamaa's cast members can be seen shaking a leg at a song from the Bollywood film Judwaa 2. In his caption, he asked his fans to guess why they were dancing and mentioned that the video was shot by one of the new cast members. Take a look below.

Anupamaa's cast dances to Judwaa 2's song

Sudhanshu Pandey shared a clip in which one can see him dancing in a garden along with Anupamaa's cast including Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne and Anagha Bhosale. All of them matched steps to the song Lift Teri Bandh Hai sung by Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar. In his caption, he wrote, “OONCHI HAI BUILDING AUR SHAH PARIVAR KI LIFT BAND HO GAYI HAI PHOT BHI UNKA DANCE NIKAL RAHA HAI ANY GUESSES WHY ? Video shot by the man himself @apurvaagnihotri02” Actor and co-star Madalsa Sharma dropped a comment on his post by writing, “Cool!” Take a look below.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey pose in a car

Earlier, Sudhanshu shared a stunning picture along with Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on his feed. The duo flashed smiles towards the camera while posing in an open roof car. Sudhanshu wore a collared and half-sleeved, red t-shirt while Rupali wore a yellow, blue and white saree. In his caption, he wrote, “Happiness is odd..Found in mysterious places..Where you least expect it…Like a glowing penny on the floor…Not everyone can find it..And sometimes you lose it. Some find it in small things…Others see it in large things…If you cling to it…You’ll make it through…Because…Happiness is odd…Aleena Sebastian.”

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a drama television series that premiered on Star Plus on July 13, 2020. The show is produced under the banner of Director's Kut Productions and directed by Romesh Kalra. Rupali Ganguly plays the title role whereas Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and others play prominent roles. The show is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee and the story revolves around a lady who parts with her ambitions and goals to raise her family. She fails to receive any credit for her sacrifices and then decides to live on her terms.

(Promo Image source: Romesh Kalra's Instagram)

