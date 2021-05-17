‘Anupamaa’ Co-stars Paras Kalnawat And Anagha Twin In BTS Pics, Fans All Hearts

Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale, often share glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. While fans love their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen pics also speak volumes of their camaraderie. Paras shared a series of pics on Monday morning in which the two stars, fondly called ‘Sanan’ by fans, which is a short form of their on-screen characters ‘Samar and Nandini’, twinned in same funky night suits. The only difference was that Paras wore shorts, whereas Anagha sported trousers.

Sharing the same, he wrote, “SANAN'S TWINNING MOMENT! That's how our weekend went. P.S: Samar is back in his old look” and then asked fans to spot the difference. Their co-star Jaswir Kaur dropped an awestruck emoji whereas many dropped hearts and penned endearing comments. A user wrote, “Sanan be the cutest.”

Paras and Anagha twin in Goa

The Anupamaa cast and crew are having a gala time while shooting in Goa. The stars of the show team up for many fun videos and post them on their respective social media handles. Earlier, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras and Anagha grooved the beats of Ban Than Chali Bolo Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re amid the greenery. Paras went on to call themselves ‘fantastic four’ and in no time, the video went viral on Instagram.

While all the stars have resumed the shoot post battling COVID-19, actor Tassnim Sheikh is yet to join the team. Actor Nidhi Shah, who had tested positive, had resumed shoot after testing negative, but once again went on a break as her family members have tested for the same. She shared a lengthy note and expressed her emotions. Meanwhile, as per the current track, Anupamaa and Vanraj get officially divorced but the latter is soon to receive bad news about the former's illness from Dr Advait.

Nidhi Shah’s statement read, “So things have not been easy lately for me COVID has hit my entire family in the past one month staring from me, then my father and recently my mother. Even though this had terribly affected us both physically and emotionally, I am grateful that we are all out of danger and recovering. Thank you to all those of you who have supported me so far. Hope to be back doing what I love to safe and healthy soon.”

