'Anupamaa': Cold War Between Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey? Read Details

The Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa is getting massive love by audiences, especially for the chemistry shared by Rupali and Sudhanshu Pandey as well the whole family unit. However, rumours are making rounds from the past few days that the lead pair has had a rift off-screen too and there is currently a cold war brewing among them. Read along to find out what the sources and actor Madalsa Sharma have to say.

Are Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey into a cold war off-screen?

According to the rumours that were doing rounds, fans suggested that the cast is divided into two groups. Actors Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne are a part of one group, while the other group includes the on-screen couple duo Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. These speculations got all the more cemented when Pandey uploaded a picture on his social media handle and did not tag Rupali Ganguly.

A source told BollywoodLife that these rumours are not true and that they have never heard of them. Alongside, they added that the cast was too mature to get into such cold wars or groupism, and nothing as such has been noticed by the channel either. The source went on to add that these rumours are speculated by fans to create fan-wars.

Following this, the outlet also got in touch with Madalsa Sharma who plays Kavya Shah on the show. As soon as she found out about the rumours that are going around, Madalsa rubbished them and said that nothing of this sort was taking place. The plot of the show is currently seeing Kavya, living with the Shah family after her marriage with Vanraj and trying to get everything in her control as well as misbehaving with the family on several occasions. The recent episode saw her hiring a full-time maid and Vanraj getting a job at a café, which Kavya terms as lowly. The show is currently at the top position on the TRP list by BARC and Ormax.

Image: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.