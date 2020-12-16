'Anupamaa' December 16, 2020 Spoiler: Toshu And Kinjal Elope & Get Married

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj visits home and eats his heart out. Although he does not admit that he has had a good meal, he thinks about it. Later, he talks to Toshu and explains to him that nobody can separate him from Kinjal. Meanwhile, Kavya calls up Vanraj and gets mad at him for going back home.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update For November 24, 2020: Aupamaa Learns About Vanraj's Affair

Vanraj tells Kavya that he will come back soon and asks if Anirudh has left. Anirudh sings in the background and this gives Vanraj the signal of his presence at Kavya’s home. Anupamaa secretly wishes to unite Toshu and Kinjal. The next morning, Rakhi gets mad at Anupamaa and calls her up, enquiring about her daughter. She brings home the police and creates a scene outside their house. Rakhi blames the family and tells the inspector that these people trapped their daughter.

Anupamaa December 16, 2020 Spoiler

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 12: Toshu Gets Panic Attack As Rakhi Humiliates His Family

In Anupamaa December 16 episode, Rakhi stands outside Anupamaa’s house and yells that this family boasts about moral values and good upbringing but their son manipulated my daughter and eloped with her". The rest of the family members are shocked by this allegation. She orders the inspector to arrest Anupamaa. The inspector instructs his constable to arrest Anupamaa and just when she’s about to get arrested, Kinjal comes there and says there is no need to arrest anyone. Kinjal and Toshu come back home as a married couple.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update December 14: Vanraj And Kavya Shocked To See Anirudh

Anupamaa is a new TV drama starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead roles. The story follows the life of Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family, feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices and trials. She then decides to live on her own terms. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 15: Toshu & Kinjal Go Missing; Rakhi Accuses Anupamaa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.