'Anupamaa' December 30 Spoiler: Anupama Slaps Kavya & Drags Her Out Of The House

The latest episode of Anupamaa saw a lot of drama with Kavya creating a scene at Paritosh’s wedding ceremony. She further insults Anupamaa and passes derogatory remarks about her in front of everyone. While everyone at the ceremony is stunned by the actions of Kavya, Anupamaa takes charge and attempts to drag her out of the house.

Disclaimer: Anupamaa December 30 spoiler ahead

Anupamaa December 30 episode written update

The episode starts Paritosh asking Kavya to leave the ceremony. Even Hasmuk tells Vanraj to leave the ceremony if he cannot stay away from Kavya. This leads to Vanraj asking Kavya to go from there but she refuses to do so without taking her share.

Anupamaa intervenes and asks Vanraj and Kavya to resolve their fight elsewhere and not at her son’s wedding. However, Kavya warns Vanraj that if he loses his job, nobody will help him and that he will have to come to her after all. Kavya further calls Anupamaa a weak lady, who cannot even take a stand for herself.

Anupamaa's family supports her and speak up for her. But Kavya goes on further to ask for the ‘mangalsutra’ that Anupamaa was wearing despite having broken all ties with Vanraj. Kavya states that it was her right to wear the mangalsutra and not Anupamaa.

Kavya attempts to snatch the mangalsutra from Anupama’s neck. Anupamaa, however, holds her hand and stops her and tells her that relationships are built on love and respect. She further states that she does not allow just anyone to claim her auspicious neckchain.

Anupamaa December 30 2020 spoiler: Anupamaa slaps Kavya

Anupamaa drags Kavya out of the house but when Kavya refuses to leave, Anupamaa slaps Kavya. Vanraj comes running towards them and asks Anupamaa how dare she slapped Kavya. Anupamaa replies that how dare she try to ruin Paritosh’s wedding celebrations.

She further tells that if he wants to attend the wedding rituals of Paritosh, he must come alone. But Kavya stops him from going inside without her. So the two watch the wedding from afar.

Paritosh is disgusted by Vanraj and Vanraj accuses Kavya of messing things up. Kavya asks him why hasn’t he divorced Anupamaa yet, which leaves him stunned. Vanraj accuses her of having taken away his right to be a part of Paritosh’s wedding.

