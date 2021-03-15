'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Poses With Her 'roomie' Gabbar Who Follows Her On Set

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared a post with her “roomie” on the sets. The actor revealed that wherever she goes, her “roomie” follows her as she showered it with love. Her recent post is doing the rounds on social media as fans of the actor started circulating the pictures.

Rupali Ganguly poses with her "Roomie" on sets

Rupali Ganguly posted a picture with a dog that follows her on the sets of Anupamaa as she revealed that its name is Gabbar. The actor was seen clad in a saree from her recent episode as she hugged the dog and posed for the camera. She also urged her fans to be kind to animals as they shower humans with immense and unconditional love. Further, she captioned the post as, “My roomie on the sets. Wherever I go, my Gabbar baby follows ♥ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ Happy Sunday ðŸŒžâ£ï¸ Having a dog in ur life is a blessing....after all, Dog is God spelt backwards ♥ï¸do take care of these voiceless innocents around u, ur home ... feed them, be kind to them and they will shower u immense unconditional love forever ♥ï¸ even if u can’t feed or take care of them, at least be kind to them- don’t ever hurt them" Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react to the pictures

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the serial gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the picture and how adorable Rupali is looking in the picture. Many other people wrote in the comments that they were glad to see her "roomie on sets" and that she too is a dog lover. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Several other fans of the actor sent the actor much love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. A few other fans requested the actor to update more such pictures as they love seeing them on their feeds. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Anupamaa Cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles. Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

