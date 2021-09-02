'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Tackles 'age & Body Shaming' Like A Boss In Her Latest Post

Rupali Ganguly, who currently stars in the show Anupamaa, is also an active Instagram user. The actor enjoys over 1.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. She keeps her followers entertained with regular content. The actor recently threw light on body positivity and slammed age and body shaming.

Anupamaa's lead Rupali Ganguly slams body and age-shame in style

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly recently took to her Insatgram handle to highlight how it is unethical to body- or age-shame an individual. In the video, Rupali Ganguly was seen wearing a green-coloured top paired with white bottoms. She answered several questions while following an Instagram track. The questions were, "Is it ok to age shame?" "Is it ok to body shame?" and "Is it ok to name-call?" Rupali Ganguly answered all the with a "No!!!!." She then wrote, "To climb up don't pull others down!!!! Rising means together!!!!," in the video. The reel video's caption read, "Bursting the bubble one myth at a time!" The actor's fans and followers praised her for highlighting such an important issue. A fan wrote, "Woah! A superb msg through reel!" while another commented, "What a bombastic reel...the best thing I've seen in the morning ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

Rupali Ganguly often inspires her fans and followers with her happy content. She recently shared a reel in which she was seen flaunting her green-coloured floor-length dress and a yellow jacket. She took several twirls in the transition reel. In the caption, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor wrote, "Because you don’t really need any reason to be happy ❤️."

Rupali Ganguly welcomes Gaurav Khanna to Anupamaa

Meanwhile, on Anupamaa, the show will soon take a new twist with the entry of a new character. Actor Gaurav Khanna will be seen in the role of Anupamaa's school friend Anuj Kapadia. Anuj Kapadia will meet Anupamaa at her school reunion. Taking to Instagram, Rupali Ganguly welcomed Gaurav Khanna with a photo from the show's set. In the caption, she asked her followers to welcome the actor, and wrote, "Swag se Karoji inka Swagat 🙏🏻🥰 Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupmaa ki kahaani💫💥."

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM