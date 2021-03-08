'Anupamaa' Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Shares BTS Pic With Madalsa, Talks About On-going Drama

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the lead role of Vanraj in Star Plus' show, Anupamaa, took to Instagram on Sunday night and shared a BTS pic with his co-star Madalsa Sharma, who essays the character of Kavya in the daily soap. In the pic, Kavya kept her head on V's shoulder and rested; while the latter posed for the camera in a poised manner. In the caption, Sudhanshu went on to talk about the on-going drama in the show.

He wrote, "KAVYA 'AATM NIRBHAR' BANNE KI KOSHISH MEIN VANRAJ KE KANDHE SAHARA LETE HUE EK BAAR PHIR SE VANRAJ APNI EYEBROWS UPAR KARKE ISS KATHIN SAMAY KI AANKH MEIN AANKH DAAL KAR DEKH RAHA HAI..AAGEY KYA HOGA ?? KYA KAVYA APNE PAANV PE KHADI HOGI ?? KYA VANRAJ KA KANDHA FREE HOGA?".

Pandey mentioned that once again, Kavya has come back to seek support from him. He asked her to become 'Aatma Nirbhar' (self-reliant). Sudhanshu remarked that he raised his brows and wondered if he will be able to face further consequences. He hinted at the new first in the upcoming episodes of the drama and asked fans to gear up for the same. He then wondered if Kavya will be able to stand up on her feet after the stalker harassed her and left her with bruises.

Sudhanshu Pandey shares BTS pics with Madalsa

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu often shares BTS pics with his co-stars. Earlier, he posted another picture with Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in the series. He wrote that Shah has the 'kindest heart' and that it makes her even more beautiful. He went on to thank her for feeding him gluten-free chips and biscuits. As soon as Nidhi stumbled upon his post, she wrote, "So sweet of you."

As per the current track of Anupamaa, the Shahs are shattered after Kavya gets assaulted by a stalker. Vanraj brings her home, leaving Leela worried. Kavya is mentally broken after the traumatic incident and requests her boyfriend to be there for her. Kinjal, on the other hand, is not happy with Vanraj's decision about Samar and Nandini's relationship.

