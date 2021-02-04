'Anupamaa' Feb 4, 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Will Decide To Prove Anupamaa Mentally Unstable

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal comes home from her first day at the office and Anupamaa offers her water and Leela asks her if Kavya is working with her. Kinjal tells her that Kavya is working under her, which makes Leela very happy. Later, Paritosh returns home and Anupamaa asks him how was his first day at work, he tells her it was good.

Paritosh declares in front of the family that Rakhi has asked her to move to Mumbai and set up a branch of Dave coaching there. He further tells that he has made a decision to relocate and go to Mumbai and Kinjal gets very angry. The two argue over changing the city. Paritosh tells Kinjal that he will discuss upon relocating the place later and most likely will take up the offer.

Disclaimer: The article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here.

Anupamaa February 4 episode

In today’s episode, Kavya will tell Vanraj that he has to strike back at Anupamaa as she is the cause for their misery. Vanraj will decide to challenge Anupamaa in court and make her life difficult like never before. He shall also tell her that he shall prove in court that Anupamaa is mentally unstable.

Anupamaa February 4, 2021 spoiler

After Kavya instigates Vanraj to do something about the divorce papers and challenge Anupamaa in court, he decides to do that. He goes to meet Anupamaa and tells her that he shall prove her to be mentally unstable in the court of law. Anupamaa is shocked to hear that but behaves unaffected by it.

Vanraj goes on to humiliate her further and tell her that he shall make her life a living hell. But Anupamaa tells him that she is not scared of him anymore and will face everything that comes her way. She further tells him that she is not the old Anupamaa anymore who was timid hearted and easily scared. Vanraj gets furious hearing that and tells her that he too, is no longer the old Vanraj who thought of the integrity of their marriage.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Hotstar

