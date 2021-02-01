Anupamaa February 1 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Sees Anupamaa Sitting In His Cabin's Chair

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal tells everyone that she did not know that she was joining as Vanraj’s replacement in his company. Leela and Paritosh ask her to quit the job but Kinjal refuses to do so and tells him that she shall not spoil her career because she took Vanraj’s place in the company. Anupama tells Paritosh to lower his voice and respect Kinjal’s decision after which Paritosh declares that if Kinjal is not quitting her job then he shall also take up the job offer at Rakhi’s coaching.

Later, Pakhi comes to the Shah house and everyone is delighted to see her. Anupamaa tells Pakhi that for the school’s annual function, she shall be teaching her class a dance performance. Pakhi tells her that Kavya will help her prepare for her solo dance performance and that she does not need Anupamaa’s help. Soon Kavya arrives at the Shah house to receive Pakhi and they leave together. Kavya tells Anupmaa that she sent Kinjal to replace Vanraj in his company on purpose.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa's spoilers

Anupamaa February 1 episode

In today's episode, Kinjal will start her first day at work at Vanraj's previous company, at his position. As Shah family wishes her luck, Kinjal requests Anupamaa to drop her to work as it is her first day. Anupamaa gets a flashback of how Vanraj never took her to his workplace. Vanraj on the other hand is called to the office to clear his dues and take his belongings.

Anupamaa February 1 2021 spoiler

Kinjal tells Anupamaa that her mother never went with her on her first day to school, therefore she wants Anupamaa to accompany her at her job's first day. When Anupamaa reaches office, she is fascinated by how big the office is and touches the door and thinks it is just like how she has seen on TV. Kinjal makes her sit in her cabin's chair and Anupamaa is elated.

On the other hand, Vanraj too is at the office as he had come there for his final settlement. He decides to take a look at his cabin one last time. But when he reaches his cabin he fumes in anger to see Anupamaa sitting in his chair.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Hotstar

