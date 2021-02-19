'Anupamaa' February 19 Spoiler: Pakhi Runs Away From Vanraj-Kavya's House

In recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj faces a dilemma of celebrating his birthday with Kavya or his family. On the other hand, Pakhi overhears Kavya’s conversation with her friend where she was telling her that she does not like Pakhi in her house. Pakhi interprets that she is unwelcome at Vanraj’s house and is causing a disruption in his life.

She decides to give Kavya and Vanraj space and does not even wish him on his birthday eve. Vanraj finds it odd that Pakhi went to bed without wishing him but Kavya takes him away from Pakhi and celebrates his birthday. Pakhi pretends to be sleeping and thinks to herself that nobody loves her.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 19 episode

In today’s episode, Pakhi will run away from Vanraj’s house because she would feel unwelcome at Vanraj and Kavya’s house. In the morning, Vanraj sees that Pakhi is not in her bed and gets stressed out because Pakhi left home without telling anyone.

Pakhi shall leave Vanraj and Kavya’s house in her night suit without telling anyone. Anupamaa shall try to call Pakhi to talk to her but will find out that her phone is not reachable, which will make her worried. Vanraj will call up Anupamaa to ask if she knows where Pakhi is, but Anupamaa shall tell him she does not know.

Vanraj and Anupamaa will get worried about her as it was unusual for Pakhi to run away from Kavya’s house. Vanraj will recall all the times Kavya was rude to Pakhi and will blame her for not taking care of Pakhi. Kavya will get angry and call Pakhi irresponsible.

Pakhi however, would be thinking about what Kavya said about her and will reach the Shah house. There Anupamaa will hug her and tell her that everyone was worried about her. The Shah family will notice that Pakhi is upset and assume that Kavya might have said something to upset her. Anupamaa will talk to Pakhi and make her understand that everyone loves her and her happiness is essential for everyone.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

