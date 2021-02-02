Anupamaa February 2, 2021 Spoiler: Kavya & Vanraj Blame Anupamaa For Job Placement

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Kinjal has got a job in Vanraja’s company and is working as his replacement. She tells Anupamaa that her mother never went with her on her first day to school, therefore she wants Anupamaa to accompany her at her job's first day. When Anupamaa reaches office, she is fascinated by how big the office is and touches the door and thinks it is just like how she has seen on TV. Kavya sees both Anupamaa and Kinjal at the office and fumes in anger that Kinjal shall work as her boss now.

On the other hand, Vanraj too is at the office as he had come there for his final settlement. Kavya sees that Anupamaa tells Kinjal that Vanraj was a very hard working man and gave his all to the company. On the other hand, Vanraj decides to take one last look at his cabin before he goes out of his office.

Disclaimer: The article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 2 episode

In today’s episode, Kinjal will show Anupamaa her cabin and ask her to sit on her chair which is that of the boss. Vanraj will step into the cabin and see Anupamaa sitting in his chair and shall get furious. He shall blame her for losing his job and tell her that she sent Kinjal to the job interview to humiliate him.

Anupamaa February 2 2021 spoiler

When Vanraj sees Anupamaa sitting in his chair, he asks her how dare she does that and Anupamaa tells him that she did not know it was his cabin. Vanraj then asks her how come she did not see his name at the cabin entrance and opens the door to show her his name. But he would see that his name has been replaced with Kinjal Shah’s name.

Kavya shall also come to the cabin and yell at Anupamaa as well as blame her for sending Kinjal to the company on purpose. Vanraj shall claim that Kinjal getting his job is not a coincidence but is a pre-planned strategy made by Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Kinjal will stand there shocked and upset.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Hotstar

