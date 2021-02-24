'Anupamaa' February 24 Spoiler: Pakhi Confronts Kavya And Tells Her That She Hates Her

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj cuts the cake that Anupamaa got before cutting Kavya’s cake. Pakhi asks him to make a wish and tell them what he sees first when he closes his eyes. Vanraj sees Anupamaa as soon as he closes his eyes. He, however, does not reveal his wish in front of the family and says that if he tells everyone, then his wish might not come true

Rakhi is amazed at how different Kavya is acting at the Shah house and is curious to know why is she doing that. She instigates Kavya to tell her the truth and why is she being so nice to the Shah family. Kavya after denying it for some time, reveals that she wants to ruin the bond the Shah family has with Vanraj.

She tells Rakhi that she wants to throw everyone out of his life and for that she needs to be a part of this family first. Kavya says that she wants Vanraj to break ties with Anupamaa and make his parents live on the road and send Pakhi to a hostel.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 24 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj’s birthday celebrations continue and the whole family puts up dance performances for him. Kavya further tells Rakhi what her plans are and how she is planning to throw Vanraj’s family out of his life. Pakhi too will confront Kavya and tell her that Vanraj will leave her as she is not his happiness.

Anupamaa February 24 spoiler

When Pakhi confronts Kavya that she destroyed her family by coming in between Anupamaa and Vanraj. Pakhi further tells her that Vanraj is not happy with her and that he shall leave her and come back to his family. Kavya gets angry and tells Pakhi that if she wants, then she shall throw Pakhi also out of Vanraj’s life because that is the influence she has on Vanraj’s life.

Pakhi gets furious and by accident throws the cold drink that was in her hands. Kavya tells Anupamaa that Pakhi is a very indisciplined child and Anupamaa is the one to blame. Pakhi then tells everyone how miserable she was at Kavya’s house and that she hates her.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney plus Hotstar

