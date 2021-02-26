'Anupamaa' February 26 Spoiler: Pakhi Runs Away From The Shah House At Night

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi’s sentiments are hurt after Vanraj yells at her and she feels that he does not love her anymore. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he must understand Pakhi's sentiments and be more sensitive towards her considering her age and that her parents are going through a divorce. She later goes to Pakhi to console her and tells her that she must learn to be tolerant of other people and must not support stereotypes about women.

Anupamaa further tells Pakhi that what she disliked about Anupamaa earlier is what she is expecting Kavya to do now. On the other hand, Kavya tells Rakhi that she shall make sure that Vanraj cuts his ties off with everyone in the Shah family. Kavya and Rakhi realise that Anupamaa was standing close to them when they finished their conversation, and wonder if she heard what Kavya said.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 26 episode

In today’s episode, Anupamaa and Vanraj will see Pakhi run away from home. This will leave them worried and the two shall go around town looking for her. The whole Shah family will find a letter written by Pakhi in which she would reveal why is she leaving the house and that she does not intend to come back.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anupamaa February 26 spoiler

When Anupamaa went into Pakhi’s room, she found a note but Pakhi was not there in the room. Vanraj read the note in front of the family, in which Pakhi had expressed her emotional pain and that she is running away from home because nobody loves her. Vanraj leaves with Anupamaa to look for Pakhi at her friend’s house at other places she could have been at.

On the other hand, the Shah family sees a new side of Rakhi where she is putting in a lot of effort to find Pakhi. She tells them that she knows how it feels when one’s daughter runs away from home. Kinjal feels sorry as she too had run away like Pakhi when she felt neglected at home.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.