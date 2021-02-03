'Anupamaa' February 3 2021 Spoiler: Paritosh Makes A Shocking Decision About His Job

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, when Vanraj saw Anupamaa sitting in his chair, he asked her how dare she did that and Anupamaa tells him that she did not know it was his cabin. Vanraj then asks her how come she did not see his name at the cabin entrance and opens the door to show her his name. But he would see that his name has been replaced with Kinjal Shah’s name.

Kavya shall also come to the cabin and yell at Anupamaa as well as blame her for sending Kinjal to the company on purpose. Vanraj shall claim that Kinjal getting his job is not a coincidence, but is a pre-planned strategy made by Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Kinjal will stand there shocked and upset.

Disclaimer: The article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 3 episode

In today's episode, Anupamaa tells Samar how Vanraj yelled at her when she was in Kinjal's cabin and that makes Samar very angry. Anupamaa says that it is her fault that she kept quiet since the beginning, which is why today also, Vanraj dared to talk to her like that. Paritosh will also give a piece of shocking news to his family related to his job and career that will lead to an argument between Kinjal and Paritosh.

Anupamaa February 3 2021 spoiler

Kinjal comes home from her first day at the office and Anupamaa offers her water and Leela asks her is Kavya working with her. Kinjal tells her that Kavya is working under her, which makes Leela very happy. Later, Paritosh returns home and Anupamaa asks him how was his first day at work, he tells her it was good.

Paritosh declares in front of the family that Rakhi has asked her to move to Mumbai and set up a branch of Dave coaching there. He further tells that he has made a decision to relocate and go to Mumbai and Kinjal gets very angry. The two argue over changing the city. Paritosh tells Kinjal that he will discuss upon relocating the place later and most likely will take up the offer..

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar

