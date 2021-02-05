'Anupamaa' February 5, 2021 Spoiler: Kavya Calls The Police On Samar

In recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj goes to the Shah house and challenges Anupamaa with a divorce notice. He claims that Anupamaa is mentally unstable and gets panic attacks and it is not safe to live with. Shah family asks Vanraj how could he stoop so low and accuse Anupamaa.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Vanraj, however, asks Anupamaa to admit that she gets panic attacks and that she is mentally unstable. Anupamaa admits that she does get panic attacks but for the same, only Vanraj is to be blamed. She tells him that she thought that even though their relationship was not successful, she did not want a bitter ending. She however tells him that she will face everything with courage and answer every question in court.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Disclaimer: The article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here.

Anupamaa February 5 episode

In today’s episode, the whole Shah family will be shocked by Vanraj's decision to accuse Anupamaa of mental illness. Paritosh however, thinks that Vanraj is right in his place and Kinjal argues with him. Samar shall go to confront Vanraj and Kavya will register a police complaint.

The episode contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Anupamaa February 5 2021 spoiler

Samar goes to Kavya’s house and asks Vanraj how could he talk like that about Anupamaa. He defends her and states that she has been a dutiful wife and mother and has dedicated her life to the family. Kavya instigates Vanraj to take an action against Samar but Vanraj says that he is a kid.

Kavya tells Vanraj that Samar is not a kid but is a manipulator, sent there by Anupamaa. She further provokes Samar and abuses Anupamaa in front of him and calls her a plotter of all the bad things happening to Vanraj. Samar gets furious and yells at her and breaks stuff in Kavya’s house in anger.

On the other hand, Anupamaa gets worried about Samar as he left the house in anger. She shares her worry with her uncle. On the other hand, Kavya calls the police on Samar. The episode ends.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.