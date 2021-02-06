Anupamaa February 6, 2021 Spoiler: Samar Gets Arrested By The Police

In the previous Anupamaa episode, Vanraj calls Anupamaa mentally unstable and this breaks her heart. While Samar tries to calm her down, Toshu raises his voice at Samar. They get into a fight and almost hit each other. Anupamaa becomes unstable when she sees this condition of her house. Kinjal tries to stop the two from fighting and she ends up fighting with Toshu. Leela blames Anupamaa for breaking their family. Meanwhile, Kavya manipulates Vanraj and tells him to take his house back from Anupamaa. Vanraj backs Anupamaa and tells Kavya that his wife would never hurt his parents.

Kavya gets mad at Vanraj and says that Anupamaa can stoop low and asks him not to trust him blindly. Samar reaches Kavya's house and creates a ruckus there. He insults Vanraj who then raises his hand to slap Samar. Kavya barges in and blames Anupamaa for manipulating Samar which eventually brought him to her house. She asks Samar to slap her and insults Anupamaa. Samar loses his cool and throws Kavya's home decor in anger. Vanraj tells Kavya that she forced Samar to react this way. Kavya calls up the police and asks them to arrest Samar. Meanwhile, Anupamaa worries for Samar and his short temper.

Anupamaa February 6, 2021 spoiler

In Anupamaa February 6 episode, the police arrive at Anupamaa's house and arrest Samar. While the rest of the family tries to stop the police from arresting Samar, Anupamaa runs behind the police van. As she runs behind the police van barefoot, she ends up falling on the ground, hurting herself. Samar feels upset to see his mother go through such a situation because of him.

A hurt and angry Anupamaa reaches Kavya's home and threatens her. She tells Kavya that she has committed a huge mistake and that Anupamaa had warned her to stay away from her children and her family. Later, Anupamaa stands facing Vanraj and confronts him. She tells him to use his contacts and call the biggest lawyer he knows and also asks him to pray to as many gods as he can. She threatens him and tells him that when it comes to a mother, to protect her children, that woman knows no bounds.

