Anupamaa February 8, 2021 Spoiler: Anupamaa Goes To File Police Complaint Against Kavya

In Anupamaa February 6 episode, the police arrive at Anupamaa's house and arrest Samar. While the rest of the family tries to stop the police from arresting Samar, Anupamaa runs behind the police van. As she runs behind the police van barefoot, she ends up falling on the ground, hurting herself. Samar feels upset to see his mother go through such a situation because of him.

A hurt and angry Anupamaa reaches Kavya's home and threatens her. She tells Kavya that she has committed a huge mistake and that Anupamaa had warned her to stay away from her children and her family. Later, Anupamaa stands facing Vanraj and confronts him. She tells him to use his contacts and call the biggest lawyer he knows and also asks him to pray to as many gods as he can. She threatens him and tells him that when it comes to a mother, to protect her children, that woman knows no bounds.

Disclaimer: The article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa February 8 episode

In today’s episode, the Shah family is hassled because Kavya got Samar arrested. Anupamaa decides to file a complaint against Kavya to give her the taste of her own medicine. Kavya and Vanraj go to the police station and withdraw Kavya’s complaint against Samar.

Anupamaa February 8 2021 spoiler

After Anupamaa goes to the police station, Kavya and Vanraj withdraw their complaint against Samar. The police inspector gets angry at Kavay and tells her that a police complaint against anyone is not a joke, it could have spoiled Samar’s life. Anupamaa asks Kavya to apologize to Samar as well, after she withdrew the complaint.

Later at home, Anupamaa does not talk to Samar to show her disappointment in him. Vanraj gets angry at Kavya for misbehaving with Pakhi. Kavya tells him that Anupamaa has spoiled his kids by showering them with so much love.

Anupamaa is told at her school that she has to take cooking classes. Anupamaa refuses to make kids work around gas stoves, but the authorities tell her that it will be their responsibility. Anupamaa teaches kids to make donuts.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar

