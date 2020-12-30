'Anupamaa' Has The Highest TRP Rating, See What The Producer Said About The Success Story

Rajan Shahi is the producer of the superhit show Anupamaa and Rajan Shahi’s banners Director’s Kut and Shahi Productions Pvt. Ltd has given viewers a number of shows. The producer had an exclusive interview with IMW Buzz recently in which he spoke about the success story of his recent show Anupamaa. See the details here.

ALSO READ: 'Anupamaa' Written Update December 14: Vanraj And Kavya Shocked To See Anirudh

Here is what the producer Rajan Shahi said about Anupamaa's success

Rajan Shahi spoke about how his entire experience of the making of the show in the exclusive interview with IMW Buzz. He said that this has been a very special show for him since he is co-producing the show with his mother Deepa Shahi under the banner Shahi Productions Pvt. Ltd.

He revealed that they have been working on this project for a long time. He thought that a majority of people might not be interested in watching a show about the story of a middle-aged housewife, so a risk factor was always tagged with Anupamaa. He then thanked Star Plus for endorsing such a concept. Shahi further said that the show was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but when it aired it took the industry by the storm.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly Channels Her 'Biker Girl' Avatar On The Sets Of Star Plus' 'Anupamaa'

He said that show has become a trendsetter in today's times. He said that the show is very relatable and makes people see the power of every housewife. He revealed that most of the audience of the show includes children, youth and men which is surprising. The producer gave the credit to his scriptwriters and actors for their work to make the show a success. He said that the show keeps the emotions in the forefront instead of the background and the director, Romesh Kalra has done a great job in keeping the whole team together. He also revealed that he always relates Anupamaa to his previous show Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update December 28: The Pre-wedding Rituals Begin At Anupamaa's Place

Anupamaa aired in July and surpassed all the TRP ratings to be the highest-rated show according to SpotBoyE reports. Anupamaa's plot revolves around the journey of a devoted housewife who is looked down upon by her family members and her husband constantly. She later discovers that her husband has an extra-marital affair. She comes to terms but the harsh reality and embarks on a journey to discover herself and become truly independent. Anupamaa cast includes Rupali Ganguly in the lead role as Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat, Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhosale and Nidhi Shah in other titular roles.

ALSO READ: 'Anupamaa' Plot Receives Flak From 'Tenali Rama' Actor Ajay Chaudhary

IMAGE CREDITS: @rajan.shahi.543 IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.