'Anupamaa', 'Imliee' Top BARC Trp List, 'YRKKH' Back In The Race, 'Naagin' Spinoff Missing

The sixth-week BARC 2021 TRP report for the week of Feb 6 to Feb 12 is out now. Television serials Anupamaa and Imlie have retained their positions and continue to reign on top. Let's take a look at the top 5 television serials that are being hugely watched by the audience and which serials have not left their mark on the viewer's TV screen.

Top 5 TV Serials on BARC TRP List

Anupamaa

With the number one rank on the list, the Anupamaa TRP rating has received 9031 impressions confirming that the show is keeping audiences engaged. With impressive story plot and talented actors like Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, Anupamaa has kept up and has continued to grab the viewers eyeballs.

Imlie

Holding the second rank is Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie. Imlie's latest TRP rating is 7586 impressions. Their latest storyline has managed to keep the audience intrigued.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

This star plus show holds the third position with 7384 TRP impressions. Starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in lead roles the show is capturing the audience's attention and considering the major plot twist that is reported to happen the show based on the love triangle of the leads will keep the audience engaged.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has jumped up from the fifth position and currently holds the fifth rank with a total of 7220 TRP impressions. The audience are loving Preeta played by Shraddha Arya and Karan's played by Dheeraj Dhoopar complex storyline.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped back in the race and has made its position in the top 5 serials for the week. YRKKH starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Sirat and Kartik hold the fifth position with 6774 TRP impressions.

However, it seems that the Naagin 5 latest sequel Kuch Toh Hai did not manage to make it to the list. It's former show Naagin 5 was a huge success and did really well at the TRP ratings so the viewers were shocked and disappointed that Ekta Kapoor's new show revolving around a vampire, Rehan and a half-angel, Priya played by Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee respectively did not fare well in the TRP list.

The other serials that did not make it to the top 5 but are still doing considerable well include Bigg Boss 14, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Kumkum Bhagya, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

