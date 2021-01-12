'Anupamaa' January 12, 2021 Spoiler: Pakhi Says She Will Move Out If Vanraj Does

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Kavya comes to Vanraj’s house to meet him. She tells him that she loves him and wants him back but Vanraj tells her he needs time to think. On the other hand, Rakhi is passing taunts about Vanraj and Kavya but Kinjal argues with her and tells her to stop.

Rakhi tells Kinjal that she should think about herself and not worry about Anupamaa. Kinjal tells Rakhi that she has faith in Anupamaa that she will not take Vanraj back in her life. Rakhi tells her that time will tell and implies that Anupamaa is weak.

Anupamaa January 12 episode

In today’s episode, January 12, Kinjal tells ba that she should not force Anupamaa to take care of Vanraj as he did wrong with her. This makes Pakhi angry and she feels that no one tells Kinjal to keep quiet. Ahead is Anupamaa spoilers of what will happen on January 12 episode, read on to know.

Anupamaa January 12 2021 spoiler

Anupamaa sees Vanraj falls down when he attempted to walk on his own. On ba’s insistence, Anupamaa gives him a massage and asks him about his health. Vanraj tries to talk to her but Anupamaa does not take an interest.

In the next scene, Paritosh tells Kinjal that she must not speak ill of his father as he is in a bad condition. Kinjal tells him that nobody sees Anupamaa’s pain and just assume that she is fine with everything. Pakhi barges into their room and Kinjal is shocked and tells her to knock and come inside their room from next time.

Pakhi tells her that she has never had to knock before entering Paritosh’s room before, hence she shall not. Pakhi further asks for Kinjal’s red dress and then opens her wardrobe and pulls out the dress. Paritosh scolds her for her ill manners but Pakhi starts arguing and taunting Kinjal.

Anupamaa intervenes and tells Pakhi that she was in the wrong. Pakhi then starts to humiliate Kinjal and says that nobody stops her from misbehaving with Vanraj. Pakhi further states that Vanraj will stay in their house and nobody can try to make him move out. On the other hand, Kavya arrives at the Shah house with suitcases.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

