'Anupamaa' January 13, 2021 Spoiler: Anupamaa Tells Leela She Is Not Vanraj's Wife Anymore

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Leela insists that Anupamaa takes care of Vanraj as she is his wife, to which Kinjal objects and tells everyone that they should not force Anupamaa to do that. Paritosh tells Kinjal that she should not talk like that to his family. Pakhi misbehaves with Kinjal and when Anupamaa corrects her, Pakhi tells them that if they try to send Vanraj away, she shall leave with him and never return.

Leela gives an earful to Kinjal when she reveals that she would be looking out for campus placements to get a job. Kavya sees that her attempts to lure back Vanraj are futile but does not give up. She decides to stay close to him, therefore packs her suitcases and comes to the Shah house.

Anupamaa January 13 episode

In today’s episode, the whole Shah family is shocked to see Kavya come with suitcases to their house and Vanraj tells her that he needs time to think about things. Anupamaa gets an earful from Leela and gets blamed for all that is happening with the family. Anupamaa however, tells the family her firm decision and what she wants to abide by. Ahead is Anupamaa spoilers of what will happen on January 13 episode, read on to know.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa January 13, 2021 spoiler

Kavya arrives in front of the Shah house with her suitcases and creates a scene but then opens the lock to the house opposite to Vanraj's. She says that her love for him does not let him stay away from him and he does not let her stay close to him, therefore she has moved into a closer house than theirs. Kinjal speaks to Anupamaa and tells her that she is the strongest woman in her life and that she must break her ties with people she does not want to keep relationships with.

Anupamaa affirms that it is time that she breaks her ties with Vanraj and live her own life by moving on. Leela asks Anupamaa why is she letting Kavya do these things under her nose. Anupamaa's patience level is maxed out and she tells Leela that she does not care what Vanraj does as there is nothing left between them.

She further tells Leela that she is shall not take him back and wants to live her own life. Anupamaa also tells Leela that she sees her as a mother and not a mother in law. She requests her to understand her situation and feelings.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

