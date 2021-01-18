'Anupamaa' January 18, 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Tells Anupamaa He Loves Her

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, the Shah family celebrates Makar Sankranti and host a kite flying competition. Kavya gets jealous and insecure because Vanraj does not give her any attention during the celebrations even when she tries to reach out to him. Kavya tried to cut kite strings with her bare hands when she saw Vanraj and Anupamaa come close, but ends up getting wounded by the string.

Nandini takes Kavya home to treat her wound and asks her why is she losing herself to get Vanraj's attention. Nandini further tells her that she should try to move on as Vanraj may not come back. Kavya refuses to comply and tells her that she is madly in love with him.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anupamaa January 18 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj will propose to Anupamaa and tell her how he feels for her. He shall tell her that he has fallen in love with her and wants to live for her and make her happy in every possible way. Anupamaa leaves for work when Leela tells her that washing machine has stopped working. Anupamaa promises she will wash clothes with her hands.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa January 18, 2021 spoiler

Vanraj realises that he has developed feelings for Anupamaa and decides to tell her about his feelings for her. Anupamaa gets angry and asks him why is he telling her all this. But Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he loves her and asks her if she still loves him, to which Anupamaa says yes.

However, soon it is revealed that Vanraj was only dreaming the scenario and said none of it in reality. Soon the Shah family is back home and Vanraj decides to tell Anupamaa how he feels for real this time. He goes to Anupamaa and tries to have a conversation with her about it, but someone or the other keeps interrupting him from telling her that he loves her.

Kavya is upset that Vanraj did not even call her once to ask about her wounded hand. Further, Nandini tells her that she should move on as Vanraj is most likely to not come back. Kavya is hurt upon listening to this.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.