'Anupamaa' January 19, 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Declares He Can Take Care Of Anupamaa

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj attempts to tell Anupamaa that he is falling in love with her but keeps getting interrupted by family members. Kavya on the other hand is hurt that Vanraj did not celebrate Makar Sankranti with her and neither did he ask her about her health and wounded hand. Nandini advices Kavya to move on and tells her that if Vanraj could leave his marriage and family, he might leave her as well without a second thought.

Leela informs Anupamaa that the washing machine has stopped working properly and it is a problem for them. Anupamaa promises her that she will wash clothes with her hands till they are able to buy another washing machine or get this one repaired. Rakhi was on a call with Kinjal and overheard the whole conversation between Leela and Anupamaa.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anupamaa January 19 episode

In today’s episode, Rakhi will get a new washing machine for the Shah family as a surprise but the whole family unpleased with her. Vanraj declares that he can take care of his wife's needs and that Rakhi does not need to do any favour for them. Kinjal contemplates the situation and is worried that Anupamaa is developing a soft corner for Vanraj.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa January 19, 2021 spoiler

When Rakhi gets a washing machine for the Shah family, she also uses it as an opportunity to mock their financial conditions. Vanraj gets furious at this and gives Rakhi an earful and takes a stand for Anupamaa as he calls her his wife again and again. Rakhi leaves the house and sees that Kavya has moved into the neighbourhood.

To make her feel jealous, she asks once again if Vanraj does not need the washing machine for his wife. Vanraj comes out and gives a lecture on how he can take care of his wife's needs and does not need anyone else to do so. Kavya is hurt when she listens to Vanraj calling Anupamaa his wife.

Vanraj is shocked to see that Kavya heard all those things but goes back inside. Rakhi goes ahead and mocks Kavya and pities her situation. Kavya leaves the place but is very upset.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.