'Anupamaa' January 20, 2021 Spoiler: Leela Tells Anupamaa That She Would Disown Her

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Rakhi surprises the Shah family with a washing machine she wants to gift them and mocks Anupamaa's financial condition. Vanraj, however, takes a stand for Anupamaa and tells Rakhi that he can take care of his wife's needs. Rakhi finds out that Kavya has moved into the neighbourhood and taunts her about how Vanraj might develop feelings for Anupamaa, which makes Kavya very upset.

Vanraj is surprised that Kavya did not call him despite knowing what had happened earlier that day and thought that maybe she will leave him alone now. Anupamaa, however, is furious when she sees that Vanraj has bought a washing machine for her and is trying to behave like her husband. She goes and tells him that their relationship is over and that he should not try to be her husband now.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anupamaa January 20 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj shall try to tell Anupamaa about his feelings for her and how he is a changed man. Anupamaa, however, gets upset upon hearing all of that and tells him that she shall not take him back no matter how sorry he feels for his mistakes. Leela overhears this and tells Anupamaa that she would not hesitate to throw her out of the house for the sake of her son.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa January 20 2021 spoiler

Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he wants to live with her along with the family and is sorry for whatever he has done in the past. But Anupamaa tells him that it is not his decision to make and that she has moved on in life. She further tells him that she won't take him back so he can go back to Kavya as he is doing the same thing with Kavya what he did with her previously.

Leela overhears the conversation between the two and gets angry at Anupamaa. She storms to her and tells her that being a woman and a wife, she must forgive her husband as he has realised his mistake and is sorry for it. Leela also tells Anupamaa that when Vanraj was wrong she threw him out of the house but now he is back and sorry.

Leela reminds Anupamaa that when wrong, she did not hesitate in sending Vanraj away from family, so she shall not hesitate in disowning Anupamaa as well. Anupamaa is shocked to hear that and remains quiet. Samar and Hasmukh take her side and Samar reassures her that she will always have his support.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.