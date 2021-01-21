'Anupamaa' January 21st Spoiler: Kavya Tells Vanraj She Is Moving Abroad With Anirudh

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj tells Anupamaa about his feelings for her and how he is a changed man who wants to spend his life with her. Anupamaa, however, gets angry upon hearing all of that and tells him that she shall not take him back no matter how sorry he feels for his mistakes. She tells him to go back to Kavya, to the lady who was the reason their marriage fell apart.

Leela overhears their conversation and tells Anupamaa that she would not hesitate to throw her out of the house for the sake of her son because she feels her son has changed now. Anupamaa is shocked to hear that and is upset that Leela is asking her to forgive Vanraj. However, Samar and Hasmuk reassure her that they are by her side, so she should do what her heart says.

Anupamaa's latest episode: What to expect?

In today’s episode, Vanraj meets Anupamaa and tries to put sindoor in her hair parting to show her that he loves her. Anupamaa refuses to let him do that and later, she sees that Vanraj goes inside Kavya’s house. Kavya meets Anirudh and makes a tough but firm decision, which leaves Vanraj shocked. Anupamaa tells the Shah family that Vanraj is never coming back.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa's update: January 21st spoiler

Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he wants to live with her along with the family and is sorry for whatever he has done in the past as he tries to put sindoor on her head. Anupamaa, once again, tells him that it is not his decision to make and that she has moved on in life. She further tells him that she won't take him back so he can go back to Kavya.

Vanraj sees that Anirudh has come to meet Kavya and leaves after a while. He goes inside Kavya’s house to ask her what is she up to. Kavya informs him that she is patching things up with Anirudh and is moving abroad. Anupamaa on seeing Vanraj go to Kavya’s house tells the Shah family that he is never coming back.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

