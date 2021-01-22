'Anupamaa' January 22, 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Declares He Wants To Marry Kavya

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he wants to live with her along with the family and is sorry for whatever he has done in the past. Anupamaa, however, tells him that he should not do to Kavya what he did to her and that she has decided to move on in life. Vanraj sees that Anirudh has come to meet Kavya and leaves after a while.

He goes inside Kavya’s house to ask her what is she up to and Anupamaa sees them together. Kavya informs Vanraj that she is patching things up with Anirudh and is moving abroad. Vanraj is shocked to hear that and Anupamaa assumes that he is not coming back.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

'Anupamaa' January 22 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells Kavya that he wants to live with her and not Anupamaa. Vanraj gets Kavya to his house and will tell his family that he wants to go ahead and marry Kavya and leave Anupamaa. The whole Shah family is shocked to hear Vanraj's decision and Leela asks him not to repeat his mistake. He, however, blames his decision on Anupamaa, who later makes another decision for herself.

'Anupamaa' January 22, 2021 spoiler

Vanraj tells Kavya that he wants to live with her and he was only punishing her for what she did at PAritosh's wedding. He tells her that though he loves her, he shall not trouble her if she has decided to move on with Anirudh. Kavya's heart melts and gets convinced that Vanraj is still in love with her and asks him that if he wants to be with her, he should break ties with Anupamaa mentally, emotionally and legally.

So Vanraj takes her home and tells his family that he shall marry Kavya and leave everyone for her. Vanraj tells the family that it is Anupamaa's fault as he was ready to start their relationship afresh but she was not ready for the same. Anupamaa tells him in front of everyone that she pities Kavya who does not know how selfish Vanraj is and is only doing this out of spite. Anupamaa later goes and calls in for a divorce lawyer to file a divorce with Vanraj.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

