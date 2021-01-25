'Anupamaa' January 25, 2021 Spoiler: Anupamaa Declares That She Wants A Divorce

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj requests Kavya to settle her matter with Anirudh and also asks her to throw him away from her life. When they are just about to share a warm moment, Anirudh interrupts them and speaks rot against Vanraj. He also tells Kavya that her love interest is like a 'football' that keeps getting kicked by two women. Anirudh also recalls that he had brought the house with Kavya on sharing and hence wants her to give him his shares before they get separated forever. Vanraj rejoices that Anirudh will soon be away from Kavya's life and that Anupamaa will also move on with his family.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

However, after he reaches office, his staff member sends in some papers and he is shocked to learn that Anupamaa has filed for a divorce, leaving his kids and parents shattered. Vanraj decides to get to any lengths to make her learn a lesson. Fuming in anger, he goes to his house and questions Anupamaa about the same. The latter keeps her chin high and responds to all his questions with pride.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa spoilers

Anupamaa January 25 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj decides to break Anupama’s ego and teach her a lesson. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that she wants the answer to her divorce papers soon and wants to free herself from the relationship. Vanraj and family blames Anupamaa for their split and Pakhi leaves with Vanraj.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Anupamaa January 25, 2021 spoiler

Leela gives Anupamaa an earful and tells her that she is responsible for letting her husband go to another woman and that society will laugh at her. Anupamaa says that nobody was there to share her pain, and a woman has to create her own identity. She declares that she will leave Varnaj but is upset that Pakhi left with her father and went to live with Kavya.

Samar gets taunted by some boys on the street who make fun of him that Anupamaa is illiterate. Samar gets angry at the boys but Anupamaa asks him to calm down and he leaves from there.

Kavya is happy that Vanraj has finally left his family and is living with her. Vanraj, Kavya and Pakhi enjoy a meal together but Vanraj tells Kavya that Pakhi cannot live away from her family for long. Kavya thinks that Anupamaa sent her to keep a watch on Vanraj and her.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.