'Anupamaa' January 27, 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Loses His Job While Anupamaa Makes Progress

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Samar gets mad at societal norms and their thinking. He makes sure to bring a change in society and says that he wants to start from home. Meanwhile, Toshu tells Anupamaa that he will leave the house with Kinjal. On the other hand, Kinjal says that she won't leave her mummy and in fact support her in everything. Toshu says Samar got into a fight because of her ego and stubbornness. The entire family get into an argument when Hasmukh says that he supports Anupamaa's decision of divorcing Vanraj and those who do not agree to it can leave the house.

Meanwhile, Kavya tells Vanraj she forgot his medicines and everything else, back at home. Vanraj tells her it is okay and does not blame her. Pakhi calls Samar and tells him that she wants him to bring her the things she needs for school. Anupamaa feels sad that her daughter does not care for her and does not ask how she's doing. Pakhi also tells Samar to get breakfast for her because Kavya only had cornflakes for breakfast. Kavya feels bad that Pakhi talks bad about her behind her back but Vanraj asks her to forgive Pakhi.

Anupamaa January 27, 2021 spoiler

In Anupamaa January 27 episode, Kavya tells Vanraj that he has lost his job. She tells him that he did not complete his target and on that basis, they fired him from his job. Meanwhile, Samar brings good news for Anupamaa. He tells her that around 15 women want to learn dancing from her and they have already paid their advance fees which have been transferred to her account. Vanraj glances at the divorce papers given to him by Anupamaa and wonders if that is the beginning of his bad luck. While Anupamaa is making progress in her life, Vanraj's life attracts a lot of negativity. Will Vanraj consider not divorcing Anupamaa and realize his mistake?

