'Anupamaa' January 28, 2021 Spoiler: Kinjal Gets A Job As Vanraj Gets Replaced

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya start living together with Pakhi sharing the accommodation with them. Anupamaa sends food, clothes and medicines to Vanraj’s new house which is relished by Vanraj and Pakhi and Kavya gets very jealous. When Pakhi goes to school, her friends taunt her for her parents are getting divorced and Pakhi blames Anupamaa for the same.

At Vanraj and Kavya’s house, Kavya finds out that he has lost his job because he could not meet his quarterly targets and his personal life is affecting his professional life. Vanraj is shocked and decides to start looking for a new job. Shah family finds out Vanraj has lost his job so they decide to stand by him during this time.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa spoilers

Anupamaa January 28 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj will go to his office and challenges his superiors that they shall not be able to find an employee as good as him. Rakhi goes to the Shah family and offers a job for Vanraj as a clerk at her coaching. Kinjal comes home and reveals that she has got a job through campus selection process and the whole Shah family celebrates.

Anupamaa January 28, 2021 spoiler

Kavya is worried for Vanraj as she feels that there are few job opportunities in the market and the companies want to hire young talents. Vanraj tells his superior that they made a mistake by terminating him and they shall never be able to find his replacement. Rakhi reaches the Shah family and makes fun of Vanraj and tells them that Vanraj can work as a clerk at her coaching.

Paritosh considers working at the coaching as an MD and Kinjal is shocked. The two have an argument and Paritosh says that being the eldest son, he must share responsibilities of the house and family. Kinjal sits for the campus selection process and gets selected for a job. While Vanraj is angry that he lost his job, Kinjal and family celebrates that she got her job.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar

