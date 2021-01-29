Anupamaa January 29 2021 Spoiler: Kinjal Gets Job At Vanraj's Position

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Kavya is worried for Vanraj as she feels that there are few job opportunities in the market and the companies want to hire young talents. Vanraj tells his superior that they made a mistake by terminating him and they shall never be able to find his replacement. Rakhi reaches the Shah family and makes fun of Vanraj and tells them that Vanraj can work as a clerk at her coaching.

Paritosh considers working at the coaching as an MD and Kinjal is shocked. The two have an argument and Paritosh says that being the eldest son, he must share responsibilities of the house and family. Kinjal sits for the campus selection process and gets selected for a job. While Vanraj is angry that he lost his job, Kinjal and family celebrates that she got her job.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa spoilers

Anupamaa January 29 episode

In today’s episode, Kinjal will go for the interview at a company and her whole family wishes her well. When Samar goes to drop her at the location of the interview, he recognises the complex as Vanraj’s office. He tells Anupamaa that and she says that he should not think too much and leave it on God.

Anupamaa January 29, 2021 spoiler

Kavya feels sorry for Vanraj as he has been terminated from office. When she tells him that she is leaving for work, Vanraj yells at her that she does not have to boast about it and make him feel bad. Anupamaa on the other hand finds out that Paritosh has not got a job offer and will go to Rakhi’s coaching for the job.

Leela tells her that Rakhi will break Paritosh’s marriage or will separate him from his family. When Kinjal comes home, she tells everyone that she got the job and that it is in Vanraj’s position. Kavya tells Vanraj the same thing and he too is shocked, but Kinjal refuses to let go off of the opportunity just because of Vanraj. Kavya on the other hand taunt Anupamaa that she sent Kinjal to the company on purpose.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar

