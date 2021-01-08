'Anupamaa' January 8 2021 Spoiler: Kinjal Says She Will Leave The House

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj asks Anupamaa if she will ever be able to forgive him, to which she tells Vanraj that nothing is left between them. Anupamaa later tells Samar the same and is upset that her family will expect her to forgive Vanraj. On the other hand, Kavya begs Vanraj to let her meet him and talk to her.

Vanraj ignores all her calls and messages and throws a new year party for his family. Kavya finds out that Vanraj is celebrating new year’s eve with his family and is stunned hearing that. She blames Anupamaa for how Vanraj is behaving with her.

Anupamaa January 8 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj will ask his father to forgive him and Anupamaa on the other hand will start her new job. Kinjal will return home and get shocked seeing Vanraj home. She will make a firm decision for the sake of Anupamaa’s happiness.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers from here

Anupamaa January 8 2021 spoiler

Vanraj apologises to Hasmukh and tells him how upset he was, the day he left. In the next scene, Anupamaa gets her first watch as a gift from Samar and Hasmukh. She is surprised to see that her family doing chores to help her out.

While Anupamaa’s first day at work goes well, Kavya is upset that Vanraj did not celebrate new year’s eve with her for the first time in 8 years. On the other hand, Kinjal and Paritosh come back home from their honeymoon. The two are shocked to see Vanraj home and on a wheelchair.

While Paritosh gets emotional and sympathetic, Kinjal gives Vanraj an earful. Kinjal calls Vanraj the most selfish man she has ever met in her life. She further states that if Vanrja cared about his family, he would not have left them.

Kinjal asks why is he back now when he did not even bless them at their wedding. Kinjal tells everyone that Anupamaa has a big heart, but if Vanraj stays in the house, then she shall leave the house. Everyone is shocked and tells her to not say that, but she is stern about her decision.

