'Anupamaa' July 12 Written Update: Samar Angry On Anu For Letting Vanraj Use Her Academy

Anupamaa July 12 episode begins with Kavya getting angry at Varaj for accepting Anu’s idea of opening a cafe and decides to look for a safer job that will help in securing them financially. Meanwhile, Anu sees Samar throwing darts on a board with anger and asks him to calm down. He then tells her that giving her academy to Vanraj for his cafe was a wrong decision and recalls the time when Vanraj insulted her for her dance.

Anupamaa July 12 written update:

Rakhi asks Toshu to live separately with Kinjal

Meanwhile, in the office, Rakhi praises Toshu for his work and urges him to think about his personal life as well. She then suggests changing either house and live separately with Kinjal and tells him that even Anu agrees to her idea. Even Toshu agrees that Kinjal and he does not get privacy in the house. Later, Baa and Bapuji talk about Kavya and how arrogant she is. They also talk about her getting jealous of Anupamaa because she suggested the cafe idea to Vanraj.

Vanraj hesitates about opening the cafe due to Samar’s anger

Toshu continues his conversation with Rakhi and agrees to talk to the family about living separately about which Rakhi feels delighted and tells him that he will get her penthouse ready for them. Meanwhile, Bapuji sees Vanraj planning the budget for his cafe and offers to help him. Vanraj then asks him whether Samar is happy with him opening a cafe in the dance academy to which Bapuju assures him that Anu will calm him down.

Baa consoles Kavya

As Baa sees Kavya crying, she goes to her and consoles her that Anu will not take Vanraj back from her to which she tells her that she is crying because her skin got burnt with a hair tong. As they continue to talk, Baa advises Kavya to support her husband and his dreams and not insult him in front of everyone to which she immediately writes a message to Vanraj wishing him all the best. Later, Anu returns home and asks Samar whether he is fine to which he says how he feels weird that even after separation, Anu and Vanraj are living to gather under one roof.

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.