'Anupamaa' July 13, 2021 Written Update: Toshu Decide To Leave House, Kinjal Is Confused

Anupamaa July 13 episode begins with Pakhi selecting a song for her performance and plays it for Anu and says that she might not have heard it. Anu then tells her that she has heard this song and asks her to begin the rehearsals but Pakhi asks her to take some rest first as she just came back home. She also thanks Anu for supporting Vanraj the other day and says how happy she was to see him smile the other day. Pakhi further says that she just wishes that they could stay together without getting involved in fights with Kavya.



Rakhi arrives at Anu’s house

As the family members talk to each other, Rakhi and Toshu arrive together. Rakhi then informs Vanraj about Toshu and Kinjal living separately to which he is left in shock. Kinjal then intervenes and tells them that their decision is not final yet to which Vanraj turns to Anu and asks her whether she knew everything. Anu then tells him that she heard Rakhi and Kinjal speaking on the phone and has now left the decision on Kinjal and Toshu. Toshu then informs everyone that he has decided to move out while Kinjal says that she is not sure.

Vanraj and Toshu argue over the latter's decision

The moment Vanraj comes to know about Toshu and Kinjal leaving, he argues with Toshu to which he tells him that he cannot live freely in this house. He also tells him that he cannot find privacy in this house to which Anu tells him that he is free to leave. Leela then asks Anu whether she will be able to live without his son. She then tells her children’s happiness matter the most while Kinjal keeps saying that their decision is not final.

Rakhi leaves with Toshu and Kinjal

Later, Rakhi tells Toshu and Kinjal to come along and see the house that she finalised for them. As they leave, Anu feels as if they are leaving forever and cries to which Leela calms her down. Meanwhile, an Vanraj asks why everyone agreed to let them stay separately. Anu then explains that if they forced them to live in this house, then things might get worse to which Vanraj calms down. Samar then decides to take everyone to the academy but Kavya and Pakhi refuse to go. As Vanraj and Anu get ready to go to the academy, he warns her that Rakhi is trying to take their son away from them to which she tells him that Toshu is not a kid and can make his own decisions.

