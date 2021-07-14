Anupamaa July 14, 2021 Written Update; Vanraj, Anu And Family Remember Old Days

Anupamaa July 14 episode begins with Vanraj racing the dance academy while others on the way. He then enters and sees Anu’s pictures and recalls how he broke his ghungroos and insulted her. Meanwhile, Kinjal and Toshu are in the car discussing living separately. Toshu makes her understand how they need to be practical while she remains angry at him.





Anupamaa July 14 written update:

Vanraj feels proud of Anu

As Vanraj sees the academy from inside, he feels proud of Anu and recalls the time when Bapuji closed the factory and asked him to do a part-time job. Anu then walks in and asks him whether he likes the place or not to which he says yes and praises her for supporting him in life. Meanwhile, Baa and Bapuji enter, the latter recalls his time spent at the factory and states how it was like his friend.

Kavya and Pakhi spend time together

As everyone is at the dance academy, Pakhi and Kavya stay at home. While Kavya spends some time taking selfies, she sees Pakhi and offers to cook something for her. She then tries to manipulate Pakhi by saying that Samar is Anu and Vanraj’s favourite so everyone favours him. Pakhi then reminds her of Anu’s challenge that she cannot break this family and must not think of trying for it.

Vanraj spares a larger area for the dance academy

Vanraj and Anu discuss the cafeteria’s idea where the former says that her dance academy will need more space. He then asks Baa and Bapuji to share their suggestions for the cafe to which Baa recalls a time when she accidentally entered a cafe and was asked to leave because she was not wearing western clothes. Baa then tells Vanraj to keep the space open for all and not discriminate against anyone.

Kavya brainwashes Pakhi

Anu suddenly remembers that she has to teach Pakhi for her performance but is unable to connect with her through the phone. Meanwhile, even Pakhi tries calling Anu and Samar but cannot connect due to a bad network. Kavya then manipulates her by saying that Samar is always Anu’s first priority and teases her that she even comes next in line after Nandini. She even tells her how Anu is prioritising the dance academy equate she wants to see Samar become a successful dancer.

