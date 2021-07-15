Anupamaa July 15, 2021 Written Update: Kavya Challenges Anupamaa For A Dance Face-off

Anupamaa July 15 episode begins with Anu trying to reach Pakhi through Nandini’s phone and sees Kinjal and Toshu walking inside the academy. Bapuji then asks them whether they liked the flat or not to which Kinjal says that they liked it but will not shift immediately. Meanwhile, Pakhi learns dance from Kavya while Anu keeps calling her. Kavya then decides that she will soon destroy Pakhi and Anu’s relation. She further brainwashes Pakhi and tells her to observe how Anu is always busy and Pakhi is always the last on her priority list.



Anupamaa July 15, 2021 written update:

Samar yells at Kavya for manipulating Pakhi

Anu then asks everyone to return home as Pakhi is waiting for her. As they reach home, they see Pakhi dancing with Kavya to which Samar yells at Kavya for manipulating Pakhi and scolds Pakhi to understand that Kavya is trying to manipulate her. Pakhi says that Anu does not have time for her while Bapuji denies the claim and calms her down. Pakhi then yells at Anu for not sparing time for her as she does not receive any money for it. Vanraj shouts at her to which Kavya intervenes and tells him not to interfere between them. He then warns her not to interfere between a father and daughter.

Kinjal tries to explain to Pakhi about Kavya’s manipulation

Pakhi continues to yell at Anu and says that she is always her last priority and she only focuses more on Samar, Toshu, Kinjal and Nandini. Kinjal then calms her down and reminds her how she is doing the same mistake that she did earlier. Anu then offers Pakhi to help her prepare for the dance performance but she denies and begins to practice with Kavya.

Anu explains the importance of motherhood to Kavya

As Pakhi ignores Anu and dances with Kavya, Anu goes into the kitchen. Kavya walks up to her, afterwards, and taunts her on how she cannot be a perfect mother. She even offers Anu to learn from her. Embracing motherhood, Anu tells her that it is a lifelong process to which Kavya responds that she will someday become a successful mother, too. Kavya then informs Anu that she will get going as she has to select a costume for Pakhi’s performance to which Anu warns her not to interfere between them but Pakhi takes Kavya to get her costume.

Kavya challenges Anu for a face-off

Meanwhile, Toshu asks Kinjal why she did not consult her before telling everyone that they are not shifting to the new flat. She tells him to calm down and not fight with her which leaves Toshu angry. The next day, as Kavya and Pakhi practice together, the former asks Pakhi whether she dances better than Anu or not. Samar steps in the conversation and tells her that Anu is the best dancer to which Anu intevenes between them to stop their argument. After which, Kavya challenges Anu for a face-off to which she denies at first but agrees later.

