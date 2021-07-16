Anupamaa July 16, 2021 Written Update: Kavya Feels Jealous Seeing Family Enjoying In Cafe

Anupamaa July 16, 2021 written update: The episode begins with Anu and Kavya’s dance face-off where they both are seen dancing with energy and rhythm. As their performance ends, Kavya asks Pakhi who was better to which she says that Kavya won the face-off while Anu lost. She then asks Kavya to teach her how to dance. Baa then intervenes and says that Anu is the best mother and only a mother can accept a failure even after winning.

Anupamaa July 16 2021 written update:

Kavya bonds with Pakhi

As everyone leaves, Kavya begins to brainwash Pakhi and tells her that Anu deliberately gave all the responsibility to her because she knows that she will be busy at the academy. She then tries to bond with Pakhi and calls her ‘bestie’. Meanwhile, Kinjal tells Anu that kavya is trying to manipulate Pakhi and succeeding in it. Anu then tells her that at her age, it is difficult to spot right and wrong and assures her that she will not let her take her daughter away from her.

Anu tries to make it up to Pakhi

Meanwhile, Vanraj compliments Kavya and tells her that he did not know that she dances so well and says that he feels good that she is trying to bond with Pakhi. He also tells her not to influence Pakhi and Anu’s relationship. As Vanraj leaves the room, Kavya thinks that she will make sure that Pakhi begins to hate Anu. Meanwhile, Anu gets Pakhi’s favourite clips for her and apologises to her for not sparing time for her dance practice.

Kavya feels jealous

Vanraj talks to Anu about the incident where Pakhi insulted her and realises that she got this from him. On seeing Kavya, Anu apologises to her for coming to her part of the house to which Kavya taunts her. Vanraj then tells her not to become like Rakhi and taunt everyone. Later, the family set up the furniture in the cafe where Anu’s mother greets Vanraj while he pulls a chair for her to sit. The family then set it up together while dancing with the ‘Dil Dhadakne do’ song playing in the background while Kavya stands alone in a corner and envies them on having a good time together.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.