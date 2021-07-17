Anupamaa July 17, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Names His Cafe ‘Leela Ka Dhaba’, Kavya Fumes

Anupamaa July 17 episode begins with the entire family sitting together as they complete the decor of the cafe. As Vanraj gets emotional on seeing the cafe, even Bapuji and Anu get teary-eyed. On the other hand, Kavya feels jealous of them and taunts them asking if they only want to sit and not work. She then asks everyone whether they have decided on the menu or not, to which Anu nods and says that it is already done. Kavya then tries to insult Anu by asking whether she ever went to a cafe, to which she responds how Baa has visited cafes.

Anupamaa July 17, 2021 written update:

Kavya argues with everyone over the menu

The argument continues with Kavya saying that she is the only one who has visited cafes the most and that she used to meet Vanraj in cafes. As they argue further, Baa intervened and asks them to stop it as there will be no change in the menu. Samar then begins to read the menu out loud in front of everyone and leaves them in shock with an amazing description of the dish. Kavya then insults Anu and Baa and says that wouldn’t have heard this name. Anu says that it is a basic samosa chutney dish.

Family gives their input for the cafe

Anu then asks Kinjal whether she likes the menu, to which she responds that everything is good but there is no match to home-cooked food. Kavya yet again yells at them for serving home-cooked food in a cafe while Vanraj agrees with Kinjal and informs that there are offices and colleges nearby so their cafe will attract people who crave home-cooked food. Kavya further yells at them for allowing all the age groups of people to the cafe and says that the youngsters would not like to sit with elderly people. She then warns everyone that the cafe will be shut in two days, and Vanraj responds saying that they will still try and run it.

Vanraj names the cafe, Leela Ka Dhaba

Kavya then asks about the name of the cafe, and Vanraj reveals the nameplate and says that he named it after his mother. Meanwhile, Rakhi sees Kinjal posting cafe pictures online and decides to emotionally blackmail her to live separately. On the other hand, Pakhi becomes furious when her friends say that she will win the competition as her mother is teaching her how to dance. Meanwhile, some goons arrive outside the cafe and tear away Anu’s poster, but Samar arrives and threatens them away.

IMAGE: SUDANSHU PANDEY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.